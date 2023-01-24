HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Hueytown Police Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly stole a vehicle Tuesday.

According to HPD, officers arrived to Walmart on reports of a stolen vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Officers then approached a man inside Walmart who ran from the store and into a parking lot where other officers were. Officers were then able to arrest the man and found a gun in his possession.

He was taken to Hueytown City Jail where he awaits charges such as first-degree stolen property, second-degree assault on a police officer and other charges.