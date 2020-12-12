Man arrested for murder after decapitated, burning body found in abandoned Birmingham building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested for murder after a man’s burning body was found Thursday in what was initially believed to be a commercial fire in an abandoned building.

Thursday afternoon fire authorities discovered the burned body of a man, who has since been identified as 34-year-old Maxim Voronetsky. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel found the body after extinguishing a small fire in an abandoned building at 816 2nd Avenue North. Police launched a homicide investigation that same day.

Jason Adams, 41, was taken into custody Friday and later charged with Voronetsky’s murder. He will be held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Detectives believe an altercation happened prior to the victim being fatally wounded, decapitated, and set on fire. Birmingham Police described both men as being transient.

