BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who was arrested Sunday for a deadly shooting in the Avondale neighborhood last week has now been charged with a separate murder that happened late last month.

Dmarcco Montez Harris, 26, was charged with the murder of 25-year-old Roderick Mariachi Williams Jr. and the attempted murder of another man. The shooting took place Friday night in the 4200 block of 2nd Avenue South.

Harris was being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $2 million bond when the Birmingham Police Department announced they had another warrant against Harris, this time for the murder of 40-year-old Urian Woods that took place earlier that week.

On April 25, officers discovered Woods suffering from a gunshot wound in Marconi Park. He was taken to UAB Hospital where they later died. During the investigation, a person of interest was detained for questioning but no suspects were named at the time.

This second murder charge brings Harris’ bond total up to $2.2 million. No other information has been released at this time.