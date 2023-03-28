NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Northport Police Department announced the arrest of a 29-year-old man for first-degree assault on Tuesday.

Cedric Sanders Jr. is charged with first-degree assault and is in custody on a $30,000 cash bond.

According to NPD, officers arrived to Georgetown Apartments at around 10:45 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 54-year-old man that had been shot and transported him to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

After the scene was processed and witnesses were interviewed, the motive appeared to have been a verbal argument.