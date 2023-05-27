JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Courdarius Hall, 24, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond totals over $1.5 million. He is in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.

According to JCSO, officers executed a search warrant on May 25 in the 1700 block of 51st Street in Ensley. Investigators allegedly seized 340 grams of methamphetamine and 18.4 grams of fentanyl. Also during the search, officers allegedly seized three firearms worth $16,000.