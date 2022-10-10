ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Etowah County Sheriff’s have arrested a Gadsden man in relation to a burglary and theft of property around the beginning of the month.
According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, Jonathon Winfrey, 29, of Gadsden was charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property. The burglary allegedly occurred at a house on Burgess Road near Attalla, around the beginning of the month.
Several thousand dollars worth of items including a vehicle were taken from the residence. The property was recovered and returned to the owner.
Winfrey is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center with bonds totaling $7,500.