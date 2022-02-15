ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car from a gas station near Attalla Monday.

Skyler Watson, 20, of Tarrant, is charged with first-degree theft of property.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located the stole car, along with Watson, within Attalla city limits soon after it was reported stolen. Following Watson’s arrest, the car was returned to its owner.

At the time, Watson was out on bond for a burglary case out of Birmingham. He is accused of breaking into someone’s home on June 1, 2021.

According to court records, he was arrested on June 8, 2021, charged with third-degree burglary, and was released that same day on $2,500 bond. As of October, Watson was reportedly in treatment at Brunswick Christian Recovery Center in Ash, North Carolina, where he was supposed to remain until at least March 29.

Watson is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.