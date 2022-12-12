SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sylacauga Police Department have arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a business Saturday.

According to SPD, the owner of the business was notified by his security system that someone had just gone into his building. Officers were able to locate Joseph Burns, 43, hiding underneath a desk in the building. Burns was served two warrants for third-degree burglary and a bond total of $15,000.

The owner said that this was the same person on the cameras that broke into the building earlier in the year. On Nov. 9, someone had broken the back glass out of the building and stole numerous items.

He was transported to the Talladega County Metro Jail on misdemeanor charges and a hold was placed for SPD investigators so that warrants for the two burglaries could be obtained.