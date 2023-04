MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department arrested a man on Saturday after he allegedly assaulted multiple women at different businesses.

According to the MPD, Brian Barnett was arrested for assaulting multiple women at different businesses in Midfield. Officers believe there may have been other assaults within or around the Midfield city limits. He is being held in the Midfield City Jail, pending felony warrants.

If you have any information, contact the MPD at 205-923-7575.