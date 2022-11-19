BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department launched a sexual assault investigation and arrested a man Saturday for alleged complaints surrounding unwanted sexual contact while shopping in retail stores throughout Bessemer.

Michael Green, 36, of Lipscomb was issued five warrants for five counts of first-degree sexual abuse. According to officers, in Oct. 2022, two women at Dollar Tree reported Green to BPD for sexual misconduct. At least four other victims were identified and alleged they were sexually assaulted in other retail stores by Green.

He is in custody at the Bessemer Division of the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.