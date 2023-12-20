TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested last week for first-degree sexual abuse, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to TCSO, Yonis Tomas Morales was identified as a suspect after a woman reported that she was using the restroom at a local department store when a man reached underneath the stall and touched her sexually on Dec. 12. Authorities said Morales has been suspected of similar activity in the past, and he was arrested on Friday for one count of first-degree sexual abuse and committed to jail with no bond.

Investigation reportedly found that Morales has used multiple other names in the past. Anyone who may have been a victim or knows of any other abuse by Morales can contact the violent crimes unit at 205-464-8690.