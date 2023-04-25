JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday for domestic violence, possessing fentanyl and abusing a dog.

Derrias Waldrop, 31, was located in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the location of the investigation. He was transported to Jefferson County Jail where he was booked for third-degree domestic violence and first-degree cruelty to a dog or cat.

According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 300 block of Houston Road in Center Point to investigate a domestic violence incident. During the course of the investigation, officers found a dog that had been abused, suffering from skin and fur loss. The dog was taken to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society and it is unknown if the dog will survive the injuries sustained.

During the booking process, it was determined that Waldrop had fentanyl in his possession. Promoting prison contraband was then added to his charges, totaling his bond at $36,000.