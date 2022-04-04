BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man after he was found with over eight pounds of fentanyl and about 50 pounds of marijuana.

Howard Grant, 52, was arrested Thursday, March 30 after deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation at I-65 northbound.

Grant was driving a pickup truck with a U-Haul in tow. Deputies suspected that Grant may be trafficking illegal narcotics. After the truck and trailer were searched, deputies found:

Over eight pounds of Fentanyl

50 pounds of high-grade-marijuana

25 pounds of THC candies, cereals and edibles

Grant was arrested and charged with two counts of drug trafficking, according to a news release from the BCSO.

Howard Grant

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office seized 8 pounds of fentanyl and 50 pounds of marijuana — WKRG







Grant is currently being held in the Baldwin County Corrections Center with no bond.