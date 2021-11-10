Man arrested following police pursuit in Fultondale, charged with intent to distribute meth

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man suspected of being a drug dealer was pursued by detectives in Fultondale before crashing his vehicle and being caught in an abandoned house.

Lawrence Ivy, 31, of Birmingham was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of meth with the intent to distribute. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

According to the Fultondale Police Department, detectives were conducting surveillance on a suspected drug dealer in the area of Central Avenue near the elementary school. They claim to have observed behavior consistent with a drug transaction.

Ivy left the area in a Mercedes and headed south on Highway 31. Detectives attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused and fled. Ivy later lost control of the vehicle in a curve and crashed into a guardrail at 36th Avenue North and Highway 31.

He then fled on foot, but was quickly located hiding in an abandoned house where officers arrested him.