Man arrested following police pursuit in Birmingham, children found in car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is now in custody after a police pursuit Thursday morning.

At approximately 8:26 a.m., a Birmingham Police detective observed a man near the corner of Arkadelphia Road and Finley Boulevard who had arrest warrants out of Jefferson County. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the detective followed the suspect onto I-59 North until backup officers could arrive.

“BPD patrol officers attempted to stop the vehicle on Interstate 59 North near the 31st Street Exit,” a BPD press release stated. “The suspect failed to stop and a chase ensued.”

The chase ended in the 3000 block of 32nd Street North, where the suspect bailed on foot. He was later caught in the 2900 29th Street North. Officers observed two small children and a 16-year-old child inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers dispatched Birmingham Fire and Rescue to evaluate the suspect and the three children. As of Thursday morning, there are no reported injuries to any party involved in this incident.

The suspect is in the process of being transported to the Jefferson County Jail.