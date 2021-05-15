Man arrested following police chase that ended in crash, foot pursuit in Jasper

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office reports that a vehicle pursuit that took place Saturday ended when the suspect crashed in Jasper, fled into the woods and was arrested by deputies.

Blake Prestin Moore, 28, fled in a black Dodge Ram when a deputy tried to stop him, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. Moore then reportedly continued into Jasper, where he hit another vehicle at the Highway 5/195 intersection. Moore left the truck and ran into the woods.

According to law enforcement, deputies found Moore hiding in the woods, where they arrested him and took him into custody.

Moore was charged with reckless endangerment and attempting to elude law enforcement. Authorities say Moore is also wanted on unrelated charges by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Springville Police Department, the Sumiton Police Department and the Hoover Police Department.