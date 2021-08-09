Man arrested following late night high-speed chase in Houston County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) – A man was taken into custody Thursday night following a high-speed chase through parts of Houston County that led to the discovery of narcotics, cash, and a gun.

Photo Courtesy: Rickey Stokes News

Dothan Police said it all unfolded around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night in the area of West Selma Street when a vehicle failed to pull over for a traffic infraction. The vehicle moved through several streets on the east side of the city at a slow rate of speed. Speeds increased dramatically on Highway 84 East into Ashford.

Eventually, the driver of the vehicle wrecked the car on Lucy Grade Road.

The suspect, Jamere Dowdy, 33, was arrested by Dothan Police. Police seized 5 ½ pounds of marijuana, a large amount of U.S. currency, and a pistol. Dowdy is in the Houston County Jail.

Photo Courtesy: Rickey Stokes News

Houston County deputies assisted in apprehending the driver.