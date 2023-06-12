HARPERSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A 31-year-old Vestavia Hills man was arrested during a traffic stop after he allegedly was found with fentanyl in his possession Monday afternoon.

According to Harpersville Police Department, an officer was completing a routine traffic stop for speeding when they found the driver had a felony warrant out of Tuscaloosa County for theft of property.

While executing the warrant, the officer discovered a small bag of white powder. The Shelby County Drug Task Force tested the substance and confirmed it was fentanyl.

The man, who was not named by HPD, was charged with unlawful possession of a dangerous drug and is currently in the Shelby County Jail.