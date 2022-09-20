TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced that they arrested a man Tuesday for sexual abuse of a child.

According to Capt. Jack Kennedy, Joshua Crimm, 35, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and first-degree sodomy. He has been booked into the county jail with a combined bond of $120,000.

No other details will be released at this time. If you know of any other abuse by Crimm, contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.