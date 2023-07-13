TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD) announced the arrest of a man charged with a sex crime that occurred near the University of Alabama (UA) campus.

John Threadgill, 24, of Tuscaloosa was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree robbery. He was previously out on bond for several counts of first-degree sex abuse involving “similar acts” from July 2022, according to TPD.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a UA student was walking along University Boulevard when a suspect came up from behind her, knocked her to the ground and assaulted her. He then fled, taking an article of her ripped clothing with him according to TPD. The University of Alabama Police Department (UAPD) responded to the scene and filed a report.

Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) sexual assault investigators took over the investigation alongside the UAPD and were able to positively identify Threadgill as the suspect. New warrants were obtained for his arrest, and the district attorney’s office filed motions for Threadgill’s bond release to be revoked.

Investigators were able to deduce that Threadgill was in the area of the Auburn University campus. Auburn Police Department (APD) was able to locate and arrest Threadgill at around noon Thursday.

Threadgill currently faces several charges with APD that he received during his arrest. He will be transported to Tuscaloosa and committed to jail with no bond once his charges in Auburn are resolved.

Threadgill was also previously arrested in 2018 in connection to an attempted sexual assault and burglary case in Tuscaloosa.

Anyone who may have been an additional victim of Threadgill is asked to please contact the TPD Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.