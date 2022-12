GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department announced the arrest of a man charged with murder Tuesday.

According to Public Information Officer Marcus Hill, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of Morningview Drive at around 1:18 p.m. Monday.

Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who died from a gunshot wound. Robert Wilson was taken into custody and charged with murder. The incident is currently under investigation by GPD.