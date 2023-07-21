JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is now facing murder charges in connection to a recent homicide investigation, according to Jasper Police Department.

Jamorron Clay, 22, is charged with intentional murder related to the death of 24-year-old Brandon Marquez Porter, whose body was found in the woods behind the Taco Loco Mexican Grill on Highway 78 on July 9.

During Friday’s press conference, Chief J.C. Poe says investigators discovered that Porter died from a gunshot wound.

Porter’s cousin Kenneth Farris says the family feels at peace knowing a suspect has been charged in the case. It’s a step that’s bittersweet, as the news came one day after Porter’s 25th birthday.

“Everybody trying to take that in because he wanted to celebrate his 25th birthday,” Farris said. “He was very quiet, always stayed to himself, always danced around, always listening to his music and a very family person.”

Officials did not take questions at the press conference as the case remains under investigation. Chief Poe did credit the community for helping investigators in the process.

“I can’t say enough about the community they have come forward and really worked with us that has been something very instrumental in us making an arrest,” Poe said.

Chief Poe says Clay is being held in the Jasper City Jail. If convicted, he could face 20 years to life in prison.

If you have any information related to this case, please contact the Jasper Police Department at 205-221-2121. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 to remain anonymous.