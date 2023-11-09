JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday an arrest in a homicide case that occurred last week.

On Tuesday, Michael Lee Cole, 51, was arrested and charged with the murder of Deandre Lamar Hayes, 27. He has been booked into the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

Hayes was found shot and killed on Friday in the 600 block of Jerry D Coleman Road in Fairfield by JCSO deputies.

No further information is available as the case is still under investigation.