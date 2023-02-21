GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police have announced the arrest of a man on murder charges Tuesday after finding a woman dead inside a motel room.

Miguel Barajas, 40, was located by the Atalla Police Department after a BOLO was released to area agencies. He is currently being held at the Etowah County Jail.

According to GPD, officers were called to the 3900 block of W. Meighan Blvd on Monday in reference to a fire at the Roadway Inn Motel. Upon arrival, officers found Joanna Becerra dead inside one of the rooms. After an investigation, it was determined that her death was the result of foul play caused by Barajas.

Other charges are possible pending the completion of the investigation by GPD.