BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured in Bessemer Monday morning.

According to BPD, the shooting occurred at around 10:35 a.m. in the area of Charleston Drive and Brewer Drive. The shooting was between a man and woman, with the woman being struck and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The man stayed on the scene and has since been arrested. Officers say they recovered two firearms allegedly used by both people in the shooting.