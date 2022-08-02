COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested after breaking into someone’s home and firing a shot at an officer Thursday in Coosa County.

According to Coosa County Sheriff’s, officers received a call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39, saying that someone had broken into their home. After arriving Deputy Logan Mitchell heard a gunshot from inside the residence and noticed a woman running from the house. The suspect, Shane Eugene Carden then fired a shot at Mitchell.

Talladega County, Sylacauga Police Department, Goodwater Police and Chilton County Police all arrived to the scene to help.

Deputy Mitchell provided protection for the woman and her children until assistance arrived. Once the family was moved to safety, Talladega Police spotted Carden coming out of the woods with his hands in the air. He was taken into custody and transported to Coosa County Jail.

Carden has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of burglary and second-degree theft of property.

Carden also had two outstanding warrants for probation violation. He is being held on a $165,000 bond for his criminal charges and no bond for probation revocations.