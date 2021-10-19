Man arrested after police recover over 5 pounds of marijuana in Tuscaloosa trafficking investigation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force arrested and charged a man in connection with a marijuana trafficking investigation Tuesday morning.

According to Capt. Brad Jones, task force members obtained a search warrant and searched a home in the 2200 block of 10th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Agents recovered 5.6 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana and a stolen Glock .45 pistol.

Deandre Barron, 20, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, certain persons forbidden from possessing a firearm, failure to affix a tax stamp, and second-degree receiving stolen property.