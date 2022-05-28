LINEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A 36-year-old man was arrested after attempting to flee police in Lineville Friday morning.

According to Lineville Police, an officer was doing his routine patrol around 2 a.m. when he noticed a motorcycle without a tag. He then attempted a traffic stop and the suspect, identified as Johnathan Kemp, sped up on Highway 9 and hit speeds of 100 mph.

The chase ended when Kemp wrecked his motorcycle trying to make a right turn on State Lake Road. He then ran on foot, but officers caught him shortly after and placed him in custody.

Kemp is being charged with attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, and several traffic violations.