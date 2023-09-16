JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of an 18-year-old and two juveniles after a police chase early Saturday morning.

According to JCSO, deputies were alerted to individuals driving through a neighborhood near Big Sky Cove in McCalla around 6 a.m. They were advised that people were breaking into vehicles and received descriptions of the suspects, as well as the vehicle they were driving.

Deputies say they located the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a stop when the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. During the chase, the driver allegedly attempted to maneuver through the drive through at the Wells Fargo Bank on Bessemer Road but was unable to maintain control of the vehicle before crashing in to the bank’s ATM.

Isiah Coleman, 18, and two other juveniles suspects were arrested. It was discovered that Coleman had outstanding warrants from a shooting in early September. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer on existing charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building. Additional charges of receiving stole property and attempting to elude have been added and his bond is set at $108,000.