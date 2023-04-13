TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested following a four-hour manhunt in Tuscaloosa County.

According to Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Crime Suppression Unit and Criminal Investigations Division were investigating Pedro Arenas, 32, as wanted on several active warrants and reported theft of a vehicle.

The vehicle was found around 2 p.m. Tuesday, and a K-9 track was startd to find Arenas. There were shoeprints located near the end of Sullivan Road, where K-9 Sjores and his handler, Deputy Cleveland, were able to track for two more miles.

Sjores and Cleveland were assisted by drone operators, who flew three drones overhead for visuals of the wooded area. Tuscaloosa Police provided additional air support.

The drones detected movement, which was determined to be the suspect based on thermal imaging. Arenas reportedly complied with instructions and was taken into custody. No incidents or K-9 releases occurred, according to TCSO.

The search ended just after 8 p.m., totaling a distance of 6.92 miles and a time of 3 hours and 38 minutes.

“The suspect surrendered to K-9 Sjores and was successfully apprehended with the aid of thermal imaging provided by aerial drone support from Lt. Hall, and Analysts Hill and Alexander,” Tuscaloosa County Sherriff’s Office Chief Alex Miles said in a statement.

Arenas was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail on account of six warrants without bond, as well as a charge of attempting to elude. Bond was set at $500.