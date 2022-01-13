Man arrested after leading Fultondale PD on chase into Birmingham

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fultondale Police Department arrested a man Wednesday night after he led an officer on a chase.

According to FPD, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Carson Road when the suspected vehicle refused to stop.

A chase ensued through Tarrant and into Birmingham. The vehicle then ran off the road at 29th Street North and 42nd Terrace North and became disabled. The officer was then able to take the driver into custody.

The suspect has been identified as Marcus Holmes, 47. FPD says they discovered 32 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine, 45 oxycodone pills and numerous other pills inside the vehicle.

Holmes was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $260,000 bond.