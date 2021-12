BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested Tuesday night after he drove through a Christmas parade in Blount County.

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, a man drove around a barricade and through the parade in Hayden Tuesday. The driver was taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported. No further information has been made available at this time.

