Man arrested after ATV chase, hospital escape in Mississippi

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man after an ATV chase, crash and a hospital escape on Friday, November 19.

Deputies said James Raynor was riding an ATV on Burnt Bridge Road when an investigator tried to make a traffic stop. They said Raynor fled the area and crashed the ATV into a ravine.

He was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for his injuries. According to investigators, Raynor, who was in a hospital gown, ran away from the facility. He was arrested on South 17th Avenue a short time later.

“Wearing a hospital gown while running down the road is a good indicator that something is amiss,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office

Raynor was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance (meth).