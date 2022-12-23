All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Martin Street and Evergreen Street in West Monroe, La. Deputies were advised by the caller that a White male was yelling about demons and attempting to assault their neighbor.

Upon arrival, deputies identified the suspect as 39-year-old Joshua Pete Stephens. After authorities made contact with Stephens, he allegedly began screaming about angels and demons. Stephens also claimed to be Jesus Christ.

Deputies then placed him under arrest and he was charged with Disturbing the Peace.