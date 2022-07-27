ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Vidalia Police Department about a threat that was made of a mass shooting being planned against Natchez and Vidalia High Schools.

According to law enforcement, the caller was identified as Kenneth Allen Moody of Hot Springs, Arkansas, who was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats. He is currently waiting for extradition back to Louisiana and Mississippi.

The suspect will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office worked hand in hand with officials from the Natchez Adams School District and Vidalia Police Department to ensure the safety of the students and staff within Adams County and Vidalia. Sheriff Travis Patten, Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Moody is currently on probation in Arkansas after being convicted on May 14, 2019, of aggravated assault and making terroristic threats in Hot Springs. He also has a criminal history in Louisiana and Florida.