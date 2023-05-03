HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was arrested after he allegedly took inappropriate pictures of female customers inside the Belk at the Riverchase Galleria.

Brandon Dupree Lima, 28, was charged with first-degree voyeurism. He was booked into the Hoover City Jail, then later transferred to the Jefferson County Jail on $10,000 bond.

According to the Hoover Police Department, officers were dispatched to Belk Thursday after receiving a report of a suspicious man who appeared to be taking inappropriate photos.

HPD determined Lima had taken several photos underneath the skirts of female customers without their knowledge or consent. Though officers made contact with one victim inside the store, they believe there may be many others dating back several months.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who believes they may be a victim is asked to contact HPD detective Kevin Morris at 205-444-7615.