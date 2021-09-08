Man arrested after allegedly striking off-duty Pelham police officer with vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Police Department reports that a man has been arrested after he allegedly struck an officer with his vehicle over the weekend.

According to a Twitter thread from PPD posted Wednesday, Paul Michael Aders has been charged with assault and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries following an incident Sunday.

FELONY ARREST: Paul Michael Aders faces two felony charges after striking one of our officers with his vehicle on Amphitheater Rd.



The officer was working an off-duty assignment after a concert Sunday, when the suspect ignored instructions about the traffic flow pattern. (1) pic.twitter.com/BncBHb335Z — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) September 8, 2021

PPD says that an officer was working an off-duty assignment after a concert when Alder failed to heed instructions regarding traffic flow. Alder allegedly grew angry when he was not allowed to pass and he accelerated his vehicle, hitting the officer and knocking him to the ground.

Alder was taken to Shelby County Jail and released after posting a $90,000 bond.

The officer did not sustain any serious injuries and is back on duty.