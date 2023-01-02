BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested and charged with allegedly stealing copper from a church in Birmingham over the weekend.

On Sunday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s responded to a report of a copper theft at a church on 12th Court NW in Birmingham. During the investigation, deputies were able to develop a suspect description, as well as a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Law enforcement were able to utilize flock cameras near Gadsden Highway to locate a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle. Deputies subsequently arrested Bradley Hanel, 27, of Centerpoint, after discovering copper that had appeared to have been cut from the church’s HVAC unit.

During their investigation, deputies also found Hanel with several identification cards, credit cards and prescription medications that were not issued to him, as well as burglary tools.

Hanel is charged with trafficking stolen identities, first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, second and third-degree theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools. He is being held at the is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $80,000.