ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — An Anniston man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing another man to death.

On Wednesday, Anniston Police Department officers responded to disturbance calls in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. Authorities learned a stabbing victim was transported to Stringfellow Hospital by a personal vehicle before they arrived on the scene.

The victim was been identified as James Livingston, 54, of Alexandria. He was flown to UAB Hospital, where he later died.

APD’s investigation narrowed Stanley McCrelles, 59, as the prime suspect in the case. Investigators claim Livingston and McCrelles were involved in a fight prior to the stabbing.

On Thursday, McCrelles was located, arrested and charged with murder. He was transported to the Calhoun County Jail and is being held on $760,000 bond.

No other information is available as APD continues to investigate.