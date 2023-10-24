BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a woman Monday afternoon.

Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) arrested 48-year-old Emell Peavy after conducting an investigation into the shooting death of 37-year-old April Britton.

Just after noon on Monday, JCSO responded to the 1200 block of Huffman Road in Birmingham on reports of a shooting.

According to witnesses, Peavy shot the victim in the presence of their juvenile children and left the scene.

JCSO said the children were able to flag down a passing vehicle for help. While the occupants of the vehicle were there with the children, Peavy returned to the scene.

One of the occupants held Peavy at gun point until deputies arrived.

Peavy is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on the charge of capital murder without bond.