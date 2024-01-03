TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a man inside a Talladega shop in December.

On Dec. 15, officers with the Talladega Police Department were taken to the 500 block of West St. North at Benny’s Stop & Shop on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 38-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds inside the store. He was later taken to UAB Hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday, agents with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the ATF and detectives from the Pell City Police Department found Kelvontae Rashad Wallace, 25, at an apartment complex in Pell City and arrested him. He is charged with first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied building.

Wallace is being held in the Talladega County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.