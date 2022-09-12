WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — That Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday.

According to officers, deputies arrived to a residence on Fall City Road in the Manchester community to find Roger Wolfe, 61, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigation and witness statements led investigators to believe Wolfe was shot by his stepson during an argument.

Jamie Vines, 40, of Jasper was taken into custody at the scene without incident and transported to Walker County Jail. Investigators then met the with the District Attorney and secured a warrant for intentional murder.

Vines was issued a $250,000 bond at his initial appearance and bond hearing. The investigation is still ongoing.