JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Jasper police arrested a man after he allegedly burglarized a business downtown.

According to JPD, officers responded to an alarm at Bernard’s Store for Men and discovered the front glass broken and an electric guitar missing. After checking the area, officers were able to identify the suspect and return the stolen property.

Shannon Swann was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft of property. His bond was set at $15,000