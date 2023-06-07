NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing someone and then barricading himself inside the residence for over an hour in Northport.

According to Capt. Jack Kennedy, Northport police responded to the 4500 block of Twin Lake Court around 10:40 p.m. on reports of a stabbing. Witnesses say that a man had been stabbed by a neighbor while involved in a verbal dispute. The injury was non-life-threatening but required medical treatment.

The alleged suspect, Walter Turner III, refused to exit his residence. Turner allegedly barricaded himself in the residence for over an hour, but eventually surrendered to police. After interviewing witnesses, the suspect and recovering evidence from the scene, Turner was charged with second-degree assault with a $15,000 bond.