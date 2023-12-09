BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Saturday a man has been arrested in connection to an alleged robbery involving a firearm.

According to the BPD, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of 59th Street South around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday on report of a robbery. At the scene, officers spoke with a woman who said a man robbed her at gunpoint while she was riding her bicycle. Though the victim was not injured, officers were told the suspect stole the woman’s bicycle and fled the scene.

A BPD sergeant who was working an off-duty job observed a person riding the victim’s bicycle in the Woodlawn area at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, according to the BPD. The sergeant asked for help from BPD patrol officers.

Officers saw the suspect in the 5900 block of Second Avenue North and took him into custody. BPD robbery detectives then interviewed the suspect at BPD Headquarters. The suspect was booked into the Birmingham City Jail under a 48-hour felony extension.

BPD robbery detectives presented case information to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. Detectives then obtained a first-degree robbery (firearm) warrant for Vincent Dixie, 35, of Birmingham.

Dixie is being held under no bond in the Jefferson County Jail.