FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shooting a woman at a Fairfield hotel, carjacking a family and possibly striking a bicyclist in Birmingham.

According to JCSO, officers arrived at a hotel on Kelco Place around 5:31 p.m. to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses report that the woman argued with a man and tried to get away from him when he pulled out a gun and shot her. The woman was treated for her injuries, but did not survive.

The man was later identified as Cortney Price, 38. After allegedly shooting the victim, he fled the scene. Around 6:39 p.m., Price supposedly took a vehicle from a family at gunpoint on Seminole Road. Around 6:43 p.m., a bicyclist was struck near Grasselli road by a vehicle that fled the scene. The bicyclist died on the scene.

Deputies later spotted the vehicle near Erie Street in Birmingham. After a pursuit, Price wrecked the vehicle and was taken into custody. He is being held at Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer. He was charged with murder and no bond has been assigned as additional charges are pending.