ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead.

According to APD, officers arrived to the 1500 block of East 11th Street in reference to a shooting at around 5 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found James Johnson, from Anniston lying dead inside the residence.

The suspect was later identified as Derrick Mathews, from Anniston. It is believed Mathews and Johnson got into an altercation which led to the shooting. Mathews was charged with murder and transported to the Calhoun County Jail. No bond has been set.

No further information is available.