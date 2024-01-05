UPDATE: The man was taken into custody with no injuries, according to the SCCSO.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in Odenville after a man allegedly threatened deputies with a knife and barricaded himself inside his house Friday morning.

According to the SCCSO, deputies were attempting to serve a set out order around 9 a.m. at 130 Cedar Branch Circle. Upon arrival, deputies encountered the subject, who allegedly drew out a knife and threatened deputies. He then barricaded himself inside the residence.

At this time, the situation is still ongoing. The SCCSO asks the public to avoid the area until further notice.

