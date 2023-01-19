FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 49-year-old Muscle Shoals man was arrested on Wednesday after police say he showed his genitals to a woman at McFarland Park.

James L. McGuire was arrested by the Florence Police Department (FPD) after a 20-year-old woman said he had asked her for directions – and then exposed himself.

That woman gave officers a description of McGuire and his vehicle, which they were able to pull over once spotted.

McGuire (FPD)

A warrant was obtained through Florence Municipal Court and McGuire was arrested for indecent exposure. He was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center and released on a $500 bond.

According to FPD, more charges could follow in connection to a similar incident at a Cox Creek Parkway business.