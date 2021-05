ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department reports that a man was shot multiple times in the abdomen at the 2000 block of Gurnee Avenue Saturday night.

Law enforcement says the incident may have originated as an argument prior to the shooting.

The victim, who appears to be in his late 30s, has been airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

